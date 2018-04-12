Eco Smart
World Health Day 2018 focus on universal health care

April 11, 2018
Jevaughnie Ebanks
World Health Day’s focus this year was universal health care, and, the Cayman Islands Health services authority is promoting early detection of chronic conditions.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr. Williams Rodriguez said early detection of conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes, and cancer are key because those diseases are prevalent in Cayman.

“In the Cayman Islands we do have the same problems that most of the countries in the third world, we’ll have problems with chronic conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes, heart diseases, cancer. So our focus is in early diagnosis of these conditions in order provide optimal treatment” said Dr. Williams Rodriguez.

The HSA said that all district health clinic has programmes on every day this week to give people the opportunity to come and stay one step ahead of such disease.

