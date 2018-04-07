FLOW – Bonus Top Up & Free Minutes
Would a single-use plastic ban work in Cayman?

April 6, 2018
Joe Avary
Cayman’s push to reign in single-use plastics is growing steam.

Plastic-Free Cayman’s online petition to ban single-use plastic bags has gained more than 4,000 signatures.

Other jurisdictions, including India, with a population of 1.3 billion people, have put in place similar bans on plastic.

Cayman 27 asked activists if they think a ban could fly here?

“As a consumer I think it is a little bit like, I still feel that knee-jerk reaction I was like, wait what am I gonna do now, but as I am learning I am actually, I’m actually pro the ban,” said Chanda Glidden. “There’s nothing that should be stopping us when other countries, hundreds of times our size, are doing it.”

“Some people believe that if you banned it, then we will come up with the solutions, other people think that we need to have the solutions before you ban it, so it is going to be an ongoing process, and we are a huge supporter of it but definitely pushing towards more of the side of give me a solution, and then let’s push the product out because we have a great solution for it,” said JD Cameron. “There’s nothing that should be stopping us when other countries, hundreds of times our size, are doing it.”

Plastic-free advocates are screening documentary films spotlighting the single-use issue every Friday night all month long.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

