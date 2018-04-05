XXI Commonwealth Games open with Swimming, Squash on the horizon

Cayman’s delegation of 22 athletes entered the Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast of Queensland Australia Thursday (5 April) as the XXI Commonwealth Games are now open. Flag bearer Carl Morgan says he is honored to lead Cayman into the games.

“Words cannot explain what it means to me to be able to bear the flag of the Cayman Islands. It is a tremendous honor. It is an experience of a lifetime. To be able to be able to bear the flag of the Cayman Islands at a meet of such a magnitude is a great, great thing.”

Here is a look at the athletes in action from Thursday 5th April:

Swimming:

Women’s 200 Free: Allyson Jackson, Lauren Hew

Men’s 50 Fly: Iain McCallum

Squash:

Women’s Singles Round of 64

Caroline Laing vs Amanda Haywood (BAR)

Samantha Hennings vs Colette Sultana (MLT)

Men’s Singles Round of 64

Jake Kelly vs Evan Williams (NZL)

Cam Stafford vs Harinder Pal Sandhu (IND)

Women’s Round of 32

Eilidh Bridgeman vs Tamika Saxby (AUS)

