Kaaboo – Early Bird
FLOW – Bonus Top Up & Free Minutes
FLOW – 3x hours ‘Top Up’ & Free Minutes
Sports

XXI Commonwealth Games open with Swimming, Squash on the horizon

April 4, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Cayman’s delegation of 22 athletes entered the Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast of Queensland Australia Thursday (5 April) as the XXI Commonwealth Games are now open. Flag bearer Carl Morgan says he is honored to lead Cayman into the games.

“Words cannot explain what it means to me to be able to bear the flag of the Cayman Islands. It is a tremendous honor. It is an experience of a lifetime. To be able to be able to bear the flag of the Cayman Islands at a meet of such a magnitude is a great, great thing.”

Here is a look at the athletes in action from Thursday 5th April:

Swimming:

Women’s 200 Free: Allyson Jackson, Lauren Hew

Men’s 50 Fly: Iain McCallum

Squash:

Women’s Singles Round of 64

Caroline Laing vs Amanda Haywood (BAR)
Samantha Hennings vs Colette Sultana (MLT)

Men’s Singles Round of 64

Jake Kelly vs Evan Williams (NZL)

Cam Stafford vs Harinder Pal Sandhu (IND)

Women’s Round of 32

Eilidh Bridgeman vs Tamika Saxby (AUS)

 

 

 

 

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – April
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze 25th Anniversary
Cleveland Clinic 2018
Rubis – Think Tank
Hurley’s Media Sales
FLOW – Bonus Top Up & Free Minutes

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: