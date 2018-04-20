Eco Smart
Hurley’s Media Sales
Sports

Youth football trio excel at D.C United Academy Programme

April 19, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

After departing for D.C United’s Academy Programme Friday (13 April) Cayman’s Ethan Rivers, Jaden Ebanks and Ciaron Haylock are fitting in just fine.

“They’ve done quite well. The biggest adjustment they’ve had to make was the speed of the play and jumping into a team that’s played with each other for 8 months” says Academy Director Ryan Martin.

Both Ebanks and Haylock are members of the Cayman Islands Under-17 Boys national team, while Rivers attends Windermere Preparatory School in Florida playing varsity football. Martin says Caribbean players are slowly making an impact on youth programmes across Major League Soccer (MLS).

“A lot of people are trying to embrace different islands. Atlanta United went to Trinidad, here at D.C we have three Jamaicans on the roster. You’re looking at a lot of different potential but a lot of kids on the island don’t have a platform to push themselves in a real competitive environment.”

D.C United is scheduled to be one of 12 teams participating in this year’s Under-15 boys ‘Cayman Islands Invitational’ starting 29th May.

 

 

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze 25th Anniversary
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport – April
Cleveland Clinic 2018
Rubis – Think Tank
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: