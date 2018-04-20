Youth football trio excel at D.C United Academy Programme

After departing for D.C United’s Academy Programme Friday (13 April) Cayman’s Ethan Rivers, Jaden Ebanks and Ciaron Haylock are fitting in just fine.

“They’ve done quite well. The biggest adjustment they’ve had to make was the speed of the play and jumping into a team that’s played with each other for 8 months” says Academy Director Ryan Martin.

Both Ebanks and Haylock are members of the Cayman Islands Under-17 Boys national team, while Rivers attends Windermere Preparatory School in Florida playing varsity football. Martin says Caribbean players are slowly making an impact on youth programmes across Major League Soccer (MLS).

“A lot of people are trying to embrace different islands. Atlanta United went to Trinidad, here at D.C we have three Jamaicans on the roster. You’re looking at a lot of different potential but a lot of kids on the island don’t have a platform to push themselves in a real competitive environment.”

D.C United is scheduled to be one of 12 teams participating in this year’s Under-15 boys ‘Cayman Islands Invitational’ starting 29th May.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

