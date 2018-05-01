1 of 2 passengers arrested in Miami is CAL employee

Cayman Airways confirms one of the two passengers arrested in Miami Sunday (29 April) is a CAL employee.
Cayman 27 Monday (30 April) confirmed with CAL two people were arrested by US Customs and Border Control officers before boarding a flight from Miami to Grand Cayman.
A Miami-Dade Police Department spokesperson told Cayman 27 she was not advised of a narcotics arrest involving Cayman citizens or residents.
On Tuesday (1 May) Cayman Airways confirms one of the two taken into custody was an employee of the airline.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.