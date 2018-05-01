Eco Smart
1 person pleads guilty in Grand Court in ACC probe, 11 others plead not guilty

May 11, 2018
Jevaughnie Ebanks
One of the 12 persons facing fraud and corruption charges arising out of a probe at the Department of Immigration pleaded guilty to her charges in Grand Court on Friday (11 May.) Her 11 co-accused pleaded not guilty.

33-year-old Dominican Mariel Suriel of Prospect pleaded guilty to four counts of conspiracy to commit fraud in the Government. The other 11 suspects, including 6 immigration officers, pleaded not guilty to over 70 charges. It is alleged the 6 officers participated and or benefited from helping some people pass their English entrance exam.

All 12 are all expected back in court in 14 January 2019.

