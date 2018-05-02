Eco Smart
Hurley’s Media Sales
Business Culture News

2 years after motion, banks implement electronic clearing house

May 8, 2018
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Two years after the unanimous passing of Newlands MLA Alva Suckoo’s private member’s motion, an automated clearing house is launched for local retail banks.

The Cayman Islands Banker’s Association said the automated clearing house, or ACH, is designed to clear and settle electronic transactions and domestic payments in both US and CI currencies.

Mr. Suckoo told Cayman 27 that after 15 years of calls for an electronic clearing mechanism, it’s a welcome step.

“That motion sent a clear message that the legislature wanted it done, and now we have it. My only concern is the pricing model, that they will attach to it, will we have to pay more for the service, I don’t think we should, I think the bank should absorb the cost, because it is going to help their business as well,” said Mr. Suckoo.

The banker’s association says the ACH will be rolled out in phases, with the first being electronic funds transfer. Banks will now be able to electronically transmit bank to bank transactions in real-time, subject to the agreed daily times for exchange between banks.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Eclipze – Mother’s Day
Kirk Freeport – May
Tanya’s Kitchen
Rubis – Think Tank
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: