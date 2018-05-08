Eco Smart
Atletico Madrid, Future FC form partnership in hopes of local talent development

May 7, 2018
Jordan Armenise
A group of coaches from La Liga’s Atletico Madrid traveled to Cayman this past weekend (4th-5th May) as part of an initiative with Cayman Islands Football Association (CIFA) club Future FC in hopes of working towards a long term partnership.

“We want to bring our methodology and philosophy to teach the kids of the Cayman Islands. We saw that football is growing in CONCACAF, and the value we can teach is both inside and outside the field” says Madrid’s Adolfo Guerrero.

Future FC Technical Director Roy ‘Huta’ Ebanks says he hopes everyone in Cayman’s football community can benefit from the club’s visit.

“If we don’t come together to capitalize on this expertise, then it will be a failure. Hopefully, these types of things strengthen our fraternity.”

Both Future SC and Atletico Madrid hope to collaborate on a youth camp this upcoming August with long term plans in mind.

“Our long term objective is not just the players, but the coaches and community is to teach what Atletico Madrid is, so they can learn and use it” added Guerrero.

Ebanks says he hope the club’s rich history serves as inspiration for Cayman’s youth footballers.

“It’s an added incentive for the youth players of today, to aspire and achieving, maybe one of them could play for Atletico Madrid.”

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

