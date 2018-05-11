Eco Smart
Basdeo, industry in talks with UK groups on public beneficial ownership registries

May 10, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Cayman plans a multi-layered approach in its public beneficial ownership registry fight.
Apart from exploring legal options, Financial Services ministry Chief Officer Dr. Dax Basdeo says his team is looking to UK lobbyists and groups there to help turn the tide on the issue in London.
Speaking before the Public Accounts Committee this afternoon (10 May) Dr. Basdeo said the ministry and local industry players are working together to educate those in the UK about Cayman’s financial services industry.
“But also other industry associations in the UK those who have opinions that sort of speak to the quality of our jurisdiction and make sure that we are getting the right message in the UK so that is a process we are going to continue to do and intensify given the current circumstances,” Dr. Basdeo said.

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin will lead a delegation to the UK this weekend for Cayman’s coat of arms anniversary celebrations. It’s expected that talks will be held on this issue while government officials are in London.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

