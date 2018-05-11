Bodden dismisses claims moves are underway to remove Port Director

Tourism Ministry Chief Officer Stran Bodden denies moves are afoot to replace Port Authority Director Clement Reid.

Today (10 May) Mr. Bodden fielded questions on the scathing Auditor General report on serious breaches at the port. He was in the LA before the Public Accounts Committee.

PAC members pointed to claims that preparations were being made to move Mr. Reid and replace him with a Planning Department staffer.

Mr. Bodden said it’s the first he’s heard of that plan.

As for the Auditor General probe, he said the Auditor General flagged her concerns to him before the report was completed and he took action.

“The matter that is now in the media in relation into the Port Authority was brought up to me by the Office of the Auditor General then, along with the Auditor General, I spoke with Board of the Port Authority. They were alerted and we started meeting on it,” Mr. Bodden said.

The PAC wrapped up its hearing this afternoon (10 May.)

