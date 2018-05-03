BREAKING: Police arrest fugitive

Police Thursday (3 May) arrested a man wanted on suspicion of entering the Cayman Islands illegally, according to an RCIPS press release.

Marlon Crowe, a 36-year-old Jamaican man previously deported after he was found guilty on drug charges, remains in custody. A 30-year-old Bodden Town man was also arrested on suspicion of harbouring a fugitive.

Police, and Customs officer, in coordination with the Immigration Department, conducted a joint operation at an address on Frank Sound Road, according to police. That’s where the men were arrested.

Tune in to Cayman 27 News at 6 p.m. for more details.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

