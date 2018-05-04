Eco Smart
BT woman and GT man held for Savannah burglary

May 3, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
A Bodden Town woman and a George Town man are arrested on suspicion of burglary.
According to the RCIPS the 27-year-old woman and 30-year-old man were arrested yesterday (2 May.)  Police say the arrests were in relation to an incident last Wednesday where a house in the Savannah area was broken into. A quantity of jewelry and personal items were stolen.
The woman was released on bail while the man remains in custody as investigations continue.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

