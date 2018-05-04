BT woman and GT man held for Savannah burglary

A Bodden Town woman and a George Town man are arrested on suspicion of burglary.

According to the RCIPS the 27-year-old woman and 30-year-old man were arrested yesterday (2 May.) Police say the arrests were in relation to an incident last Wednesday where a house in the Savannah area was broken into. A quantity of jewelry and personal items were stolen.

The woman was released on bail while the man remains in custody as investigations continue.

