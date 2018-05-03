Eco Smart
Cayman Finance criticises UK’s beneficial ownership plans as discriminatory

May 2, 2018
Kevin Morales
Cayman Finance joins the ranks criticizing the United Kingdom’s plans to force the Cayman Islands — and all British Overseas Territories — to implement a public beneficial ownership registry by 2020.  

“The house vote is a vain attempt to fight global problems like corruption and tax evasion by unfairly discriminating against a few jurisdictions – requiring public registers from overseas territories but not crown dependencies, for example,” Cayman Finance CEO Jude Scott is quoted as saying in a statement. “Global problems require global solutions and standards that apply to all jurisdictions.”

