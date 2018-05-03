Cayman Finance criticises UK’s beneficial ownership plans as discriminatory

Cayman Finance joins the ranks criticizing the United Kingdom’s plans to force the Cayman Islands — and all British Overseas Territories — to implement a public beneficial ownership registry by 2020.

“The house vote is a vain attempt to fight global problems like corruption and tax evasion by unfairly discriminating against a few jurisdictions – requiring public registers from overseas territories but not crown dependencies, for example,” Cayman Finance CEO Jude Scott is quoted as saying in a statement. “Global problems require global solutions and standards that apply to all jurisdictions.”

