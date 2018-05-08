Eco Smart
Hurley’s Media Sales
Sports

Cayman Invitational returns as Jamaica’s Powell, American Merritt set to headline

May 7, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

After a year hiatus, the Cayman Invitational is set to return to the Truman Bodden Sports Complex.

According to the event’s Facebook page, former Jamaican 100-metre national record holder Asafa Powell as well as Olympic and two-time World Champion LaShawn Merritt of the United States will headline the event being held Saturday 2nd June 2018.

Others being advertised are Cayman’s 400-and 200-metre national record holder Jamal Walton who is set to face off against 2018 CARIFTA Games 200-metre gold medalist Christopher Taylor.

Trinidad and Tobago Olympian Machel Cedenio is also confirmed for the event.

Various Jamaican media outlets are also reporting the confirmation of sprinters Nesta Carter, Rasheed Dwyer and 2018 World Championship 400-metre bronze medal hurdler Ristinanna Tracey.

Cayman 27 reached out to event organizer Cydonie Mothersill for confirmation who says a formal announcement is scheduled by week’s end.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze – Mother’s Day
Kirk Freeport – May
Clean Gas
Rubis – Think Tank
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: