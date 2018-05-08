Cayman Invitational returns as Jamaica’s Powell, American Merritt set to headline

After a year hiatus, the Cayman Invitational is set to return to the Truman Bodden Sports Complex.

According to the event’s Facebook page, former Jamaican 100-metre national record holder Asafa Powell as well as Olympic and two-time World Champion LaShawn Merritt of the United States will headline the event being held Saturday 2nd June 2018.

Others being advertised are Cayman’s 400-and 200-metre national record holder Jamal Walton who is set to face off against 2018 CARIFTA Games 200-metre gold medalist Christopher Taylor.

Trinidad and Tobago Olympian Machel Cedenio is also confirmed for the event.

Various Jamaican media outlets are also reporting the confirmation of sprinters Nesta Carter, Rasheed Dwyer and 2018 World Championship 400-metre bronze medal hurdler Ristinanna Tracey.

Cayman 27 reached out to event organizer Cydonie Mothersill for confirmation who says a formal announcement is scheduled by week’s end.

