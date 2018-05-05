Cayman Islands weather forecast: 4-6 May weekend

Synopsis:
Isolated showers are expected mainly for the sister Islands over the next 24 hours as a surface trough lingers over the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving towards the southwest.
