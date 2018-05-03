Host Barrie Quappe sits down with local artist Randy Colette to talk about his show “”Water the Root” that is at the National Gallery until the end of May. They are also joined by his film Director Peter Campbell and sponsor Taylor Foster from Car City/Jeep.
Cayman Now: Water the Root
May 3, 2018
1 Min Read
