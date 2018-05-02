Eco Smart
Cayman wraps up in Varadero for third NORCECA Tour stop

May 1, 2018
Jordan Armenise
The Cayman Islands Volleyball Federation send three teams to Varadero, Cuba this weekend (27-29 April) for the third stop of the 2018 NORCECA Beach Volleyball Tour.

In Pool C, the team of Nathan Dack and Roy Ebanks finished 3rd overall with a record of 2-2, while Casey Santamaria and Jesse Parnham placed 4th in the same group with a 1-3 record. In the 9-12 semifinals, Dack & Ebanks would fall to the team from Puerto Rico 2-0 (21-11, 21-10) slotting them into the 11th place final. They would lose to Spain 2-0 (21-12, 21-17) to finished 12th overall. Santamaria & Parnham would advance straight to the 13th place final due to a Puerto Rico forfeit in the 13-16 round. They would lose to Curacao 2-0 (21-11, 21-16) to claim 14th place.

For the women, the team of Ileann Powery and Stefania Gandolfi would finish 4th overall in Group C with a 1-3 record. In the 13-16 semifinals, the duo would score a straight set 2-0 win (21-14, 21-17) over Dominican Republic. They would follow that with a 2-1 win (21-19, 17-21, 16-14) over Trinidad and Tobago to place 13th overall.

The NORCECA Tour continues 20-24 September in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

