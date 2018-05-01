CNB Athlete of the Week: Jade Pitcairn, CI Squash Association

Jade Pitcairn just won her 8th Cayman Islands Squash Association Junior Championship 20-21 April. Pitcairn, 16, along with her brother David duplicated their performance from 2017, winning both the Under-17 and Under-19 boys and girls age group championships.

The 2018 double gave Pitcairn her 3rd consecutive double age group championship. In 2014, Pitcairn won the girls Under-13 title, while in 2015 she captured the Under-15 girls championship. In 2016, Pitcairn claimed her first double championship winning both the Under-15 and Under 19 age groups.

Help us honor Jade Pitcairn, our Cayman National Bank Athlete of the Week for Monday 30 April.

