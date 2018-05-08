Eco Smart
Compliance expert Rijock says time is now for public beneficial ownership registry

May 7, 2018
Kevin Morales
Kenneth Rijock says the time is now for Cayman — and other British Overseas Territories — to make public the names and information of those who own assets in those jurisdictions. 

Rijock — who describes himself as a banking lawyer turned career money launderer turned compliance officer specialising in enhanced due diligence and financial crime consultant — says criminals work faster than law enforcement and, thus, Cayman’s current beneficial ownership registry does not work. 

His comments come on the heels of the UK Government supporting amendments that would force Cayman and other OTs to create public beneficial ownership registries

He spoke live with Cayman 27 over the phone Monday (7 May) and says Cayman should seriously consider independence from the UK should it want to consider keeping its current standards for transparency. 

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience.

