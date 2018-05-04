Court: Claude Terry takes the witness stand

To the courts where Cayman Brac Customs Officer Claude Terry took the witness stand in his defense. He is accused of offences relating to a firearm.

Today (3 May) Mr. Terry testified the items found in a case in the water tank in his apartment complex were not his.

During his time on the stand, Mr. Terry was questioned by defense attorney Christer Brady.

Mr. Terry said the case in question is waterproof and it’s used to protect evidence from exposure to the elements during transport.

He recounted the day he got arrested and demonstrated to the jury how he used the box, which was similar to the case where the firearm and pepper spray were found.

Mr. Terry is charged with two counts of possession of an unlicensed firearm and one count of possession of a prohibited weapon, all charges he pleads not guilty to.

The trial continues tomorrow (4 May.)

