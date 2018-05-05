Customs officer found not guilty of firearms charges

Cayman Brac Customs Officer Claude Terry walked free Friday (4 May) after he was found not guilty on two firearms charges and a third charge was dropped.

He faced illegal firearm and illegal ammunition charges laid against him back in 2016. A third charge of possession of a prohibited weapon was dropped.

It took the seven-member jury less than 45 minutes to deliver a verdict in Grand Court.

Mr Terry was arrested at his home in Cayman Brac after a box was found in the water tank in his apartment compound.

It allegedly contained a gun, ammunition, pepper spray and enforcement official issued gloves. In the five-day trial, the jury heard from several witnesses including, Sergeant Ashton Fergerson.

He said the Customs log file was corrupted so it could not be proven the pepper spray found in the box was the same one assigned to Mr. Terry.

Mr. Terry’s family confirmed that he was on required leave since his arrest.

We reached to Customs to find out Mr. Terry’s employment status now that his case is over. We are yet to hear back.

