Dash cams could soon help RCIPS fight crime

May 10, 2018
Kevin Morales
Cayman’s finest may soon have new tools to help prosecute criminals and show the public the perils of dangerous driving.

Commissioner of Police Derek Byrne says he’s considering dash cams for Traffic Management Unit squad cars.

He says he hopes to start a trial run within the next month.

“The dash cam allows them to capture the footage of vehicles that their following,” Mr. Byrne said. “They can physically demonstrate to the court the dangers that were presented. Also to help us upload to our (website). Obviously we won’t be showing the drivers for reasons of anonimity and evidencial reasons. But we’ll be showing how it impacts communities and some of the most dangerous maneuvers we can see on the road.” 

If the trial run goes well, Mr. Byrne says he would then approach the Ministry about funding for the cameras. He says initially the cameras would only be used by the TMU. 

Kevin Morales

