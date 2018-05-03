Deputy Governor apologises for garbage collection failure

The Deputy Governor apologises for what he says is a failure to reliably and effectively manage waste collection.

In a statement Wednesday (2 May) Hon. Franz Manderson says he has met with Ministry of Health and Ministry of Environmental Health teams.

He says he’s taken steps to address HR concerns like non-attendance and poor performance as well as engaged private companies to plug gaps when there is equipment failure and worked with Vehicle and Equipment Services for troubleshooting of an aged fleet.

Finally, he says the departments have managed scheduling to avoid unsustainable and exorbitant overtime claims.

