Dorlin Ebanks to go to trial in June

May 8, 2018
A June trial has been set for the 64-year-old man police say fled after pulling a knife on detectives who found him with cocaine.

Dorlin Ebanks reappeared in Summary Court on Tuesday (8 May.) He has already pleaded guilty to four charges relating to the matter.

His trial will deal with other charges to which he pleaded not guilty. A bail application from Mr. Ebanks’ attorney was rejected.

Magistrate Valdis Foldats said Mr. Ebanks used cocaine when he was locked up in 2013 and had no confidence he could follow the rules while on bail right now. Mr. Ebanks’ trial starts on 7 June.

