Expansion and more jobs coming says Health City

A triage unit, and a medical intensive care unit and a 150 more jobs. All expected within the next 2 years at Health City Cayman Islands (HCCI). Cayman 27 Jevaughnie Ebanks has more.

Health City leaders said expansions are on the way.

“So we have actually had to meet the local demand for the tertiary services that we are providing whereas people previous would have flow overseas to the US it’s great that they are now coming to see us here at Health City,” said Director of Business Development, Shomari Scott.

Hospital leaders said plans are in the works to add more services to the hospital, like a triage unit and medical intensive care unit. They said that could translate into roughly 150 more jobs including roles for Caymanians.

” Definitely we will need a physicist, one oncologist one radio therapist that will be the specialist but along with that we will need nurses paramedics, technicians housekeeping it,” said Clinical Director Dr. Binoy Chattuparambil.

Health City leaders said 33%t of their staff members are already Caymanians more than the 25% mandated by the government.

“If you actually look at a young lady we have named Theresa, she started at the front desk and now she is certified phlebotomist here at Health City right. You look at Sabrina who started at the front desk answering phones and now she is in our finance department and also studying to get her finance degree,” said Mr. Scott.

Mr Scott said that since opening, HCCI has generated over $70 million in Cayman.

Mr. Scott said that by offering tertiary healthcare in the Cayman Islands students can now aspire to do those jobs and come back to work for Health City in the future.

Health City leaders said they are eyeing more advancements down the road, like, a pediatric specialist and the ability to perform organ transplants.

