Exposed graves cause concern next to South Sound development

A retaining wall under construction between South Sound Community Cemetery and The Tides development is causing some to worry their loved ones are being disturbed in their final resting place.

Graves sit exposed as workers install a retaining wall between South Sound Cemetery and the 24-unit Tides development. A disturbing sight for loved ones, who brought their concerns to Newlands MLA Alva Suckoo.

“It’s just the shock of coming down here to visit family members on Sunday, and seeing what’s happened to their graves, clearly my constituents are very concerned and they want something done about it immediately,” he said.

While he understands the need for a retaining wall, Mr. Suckoo said special considerations should be taken around grave sites.

“I’m not blaming the developers, but they need to work with these families now to get them comfortable again that their loved ones are going to rest in peace,” said Mr. Suckoo.

“We’re all human beings, we all have our loved ones, and we want to make sure that the graves are protected and secured,” said George Town South MLA Barbara Connolly.

She told Cayman 27 she’s empathetic to these concerns, and urged patience.

“I have my loved ones in Prospect and if something like this was to occur I would be devastated, so I can understand how they are feeling, but at the end of the day, the developers have promised me by the end of the week, that this retaining wall will be complete,” she said.

In a statement, NCB Homes, the developer behind the Tides, said it can appreciate the concerns considering the visual optics.

“No graves have been moved or altered, and though there has been the removal of sand the concrete structures supporting the graves have not been affected” said NCB Managing Director Matthew Wight in the statement.

NCB said crews are set to have concrete poured tomorrow, and the back-filling of the cemetery side of the wall should be completed by the end of the week.

NCB said ultimately, the wall will help mitigate the risk of erosion to both properties.

Cayman 27 reached out to the Planning Department for its comment, however did not hear back by air time.

