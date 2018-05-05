FBI still seeks information in comic book artist disappearance

The mystery behind comic book artist Norman Lee’s disappearance continues, more than three years after vanishing in Cayman waters.

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to Mr. Lee’s recovery, or leads to the conviction of those involved in his disappearance.

Mr. Lee went missing on 5 March 5th 2015, and was said to have been last seen snorkeling about 250 yards off shore.

When contacted for an update on the case, the FBI’s Miami Field Office shared no new details.

“The FBI is actively seeking information about the disappearance of Norman Lee. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact their nearest FBI office or US Embassy or consulate,” said a statement.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

