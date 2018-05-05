FCO says it will work with OTs on public beneficial owners registry concerns

UK leaders say they intend to work with Overseas Territories on the public beneficial ownership situation. While confusion continues to swirl over the UK’s decision on Tuesday (1 May) to support the creation of public registries of company owners. The Foreign and Commonwealth Office maintains it wants the best outcome for all on the issue.

We reached out to UK Prime Minister Hon. Theresa May and her team for a response to the uproar here in Cayman, as well as, threats of a legal challenge to the amendment to the Sanctions and Anti-Money laundering law that triggered the outcry.

Today (4 May) an FCO spokesperson issued the following statement to Cayman 27, which read, ” We have a close and long-standing relationship with our OTs and following this amendment our intention is to work together with them to ensure the best possible outcome.”

The amendment to the law is still to be passed in the UK Parliament.

It heads to the Ping Pong stage where it will go back and forth between the House of Commons and House of Lords before it is finalised.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

