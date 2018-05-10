Female Caymanians achieve notable firsts after overseas training

Polar Bear Air Conditioning celebrates the return of three young Caymanians from specialised technical training programmes overseas.

These include notable firsts from two women who are blazing a trail in Cayman’s HVAC industry.

Fresh from a month of training in Dallas, Texas, Polar Bear’s Caroline Dawson told Cayman 27 she’s taking her role as the company’s first certified Caymanian female HVAC technician in stride.

“It hasn’t hit me yet,” she said of the distinction.

Ms. Dawson credited her employer for helping her become a trailblazer.

“What they did for me was amazing, not a lot of people can afford to go away and do this training, and even just to work here, so I am really glad that they invested in me, not a lot of companies do that,” said Ms. Dawson.

“She has done great, she has performed well, and it is very impressive to see a female in the trades,” said Polar Bear colleague Nathan Trumbach.

Mr. Trumbach completed his second round of overseas training alongside Ms. Dawson. He told Cayman 27 he encourages young Caymanians, men and women, to consider careers in trades.

“I think there’s room for growth,” he said.”There is room for more Caymanians get into the trades, and ideally we would like to have a fully Caymanian skilled labor force eventually.”

“When I finished it, I was like wow, I did it, you know, I did it,” said Kemisha Clarke, describing the sense of accomplishment she felt upon becoming Polar Bear’s first Caymanian female Comfort Consultant.

She says as the ‘first,’ she breaks preconceived notions almost every day.

“A lot of people aren’t exactly expecting a female to come in advise them about air-conditioners, so when I do step up there, they then get to understand and realize that I do know what I’m talking about and for me that is, that hits a complete home run,” said Ms. Clarke.

Ms. Dawson had one piece of advice for other young Caymanian women considering careers in the trades.

“Anyone can do this, if I can do it, you can do it,” she said.

