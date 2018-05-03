Finance Ministry hits back at Ombudsman office over press release

Cayman’s Finance Ministry accuses the Ombudsman of spreading false information and called a recent press release unwarranted.

The Ombudsman’s Office recently criticized the Ministry for bad customer service surrounding a recent freedom of information request.

The ministry Wednesday (2 May) responded by saying it provided the applicant the information and did not grant a requested meeting because the applicant did not provide information as to why a meeting was needed.

The Ministry goes on to say this is the only complaint it has received over the past five years, during which it has responded to 82 FOI requests.

