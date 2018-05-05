Eco Smart
Former Tennis Club G.M. Seward charged with fraud-related offences

May 4, 2018
Kevin Morales
Police charge the man formerly in tasked with running the Cayman Islands Tennis Club.

Forty six-year-old Rob Seward had served as the Cayman Islands Tennis Club General Manager.

Police Thursday (3 May) charged him with multiple counts of theft, forgery, obtaining property by deception, uttering a forged document and converting/disguising or concealing proceeds of criminal conduct.

Police say the charges stem from money they say was taken from accounts belonging to the tennis club.

Mr. Seward appears in court on Tuesday 8 May. 

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

