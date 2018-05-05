Former Tennis Club G.M. Seward charged with fraud-related offences

Police charge the man formerly in tasked with running the Cayman Islands Tennis Club.

Forty six-year-old Rob Seward had served as the Cayman Islands Tennis Club General Manager.

Police Thursday (3 May) charged him with multiple counts of theft, forgery, obtaining property by deception, uttering a forged document and converting/disguising or concealing proceeds of criminal conduct.

Police say the charges stem from money they say was taken from accounts belonging to the tennis club.

Mr. Seward appears in court on Tuesday 8 May.

