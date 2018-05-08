Greenlight RE’s ‘This Week in Little League’

Here is your look at week nine of the 2018 Cayman Islands Little League (CILL):
Pony Division
Greenlight RE 5
Saxon 2
SX: Nathan Miller – 2 for 2, 1 home run
Deloitte 12
SMP Partners 6
DL: Kaden Ramos, Andrew Jacques, Camilla Ebanks – 2 for 2 with 2 runs scored
SMP: Taylor Duarte – 2 for 2 with 2 runs scored
Cayman Water 26
Maples 3
CW: Russel Massias, Cooper Nelson and Felix Wunsch – 4 hits and 4 runs scored
MP: Jemma Groves – 2 for 2 with 2 runs scored
A Division
Tuesday 1st May
Digicel 24
Encompass 4
DC: Jack Lomax, Grand slam
Saturday 5th May
Logic 15 v Encompass 5
EN: Neil McComb, Home run
LG: Michael Santiago, two doubles
Girls Softball
Postponed due to rain
