Let's Talk Sports Sports This Week in Little League

Greenlight RE’s ‘This Week in Little League’

May 8, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Here is your look at week nine of the 2018 Cayman Islands Little League (CILL):

Pony Division
 
Greenlight RE 5
Saxon 2
SX: Nathan Miller –  2 for 2, 1 home run
 
Deloitte 12
SMP Partners 6
DL: Kaden Ramos, Andrew Jacques, Camilla Ebanks – 2 for 2 with 2 runs scored
SMP: Taylor Duarte – 2 for 2 with 2 runs scored
 
Cayman Water 26
Maples 3
CW: Russel Massias, Cooper Nelson and Felix Wunsch – 4 hits and 4 runs scored
MP:  Jemma Groves – 2 for 2 with 2 runs scored
 
A Division
 
Tuesday 1st May
Digicel 24  
Encompass 4
DC: Jack Lomax, Grand slam
 
 
Saturday 5th May
Logic 15 v Encompass 5
EN: Neil McComb, Home run
LG: Michael Santiago, two doubles
 
Girls Softball
Postponed due to rain
About the author

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

