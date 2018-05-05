Eco Smart
Harrison, top volleyball players to push the sport in Cayman

May 4, 2018
Kevin Morales
Cayman National volleyball team player Marissa Harrison will lead a group of six players who are set to arrive on island to drive interest in the sport.

The group will participate in outreach activities at local elementary, middle and high schools. according to the Cayman Islands Volleyball Federation.

They’ll share their stories in the sport while encouraging local students to get involved.

Their visit will end with a beach volleyball youth clinic on 23 June and an exhibition beach volleyball tournament on 24 June. Harrison is considered one of the top youth beach volleyball players in the United States. She has verbally committed to play at Florida State University.

The other players set to accompany her either already play in college or have verbally committed to play.
  

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

