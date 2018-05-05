Harrison, top volleyball players to push the sport in Cayman

Cayman National volleyball team player Marissa Harrison will lead a group of six players who are set to arrive on island to drive interest in the sport.

The group will participate in outreach activities at local elementary, middle and high schools. according to the Cayman Islands Volleyball Federation.

They’ll share their stories in the sport while encouraging local students to get involved.

Their visit will end with a beach volleyball youth clinic on 23 June and an exhibition beach volleyball tournament on 24 June. Harrison is considered one of the top youth beach volleyball players in the United States. She has verbally committed to play at Florida State University.

The other players set to accompany her either already play in college or have verbally committed to play.



