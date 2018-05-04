Health Insurance Superintendent admits Cayman’s health insurance regime not working

Health Insurance Superintendent Mervyn Connolly says Cayman’s current health insurance regime needs action to control soaring premiums which averages near $2000 a year for private sector workers.

During yesterday’s (2 May) Public Accounts Committee it was revealed that local insurers raked in $51.5 million in earnings. A figure Bodden Town West MLA Chris Saunders expressed discomfort over. He pointed out the jump in figures which started from $4 million in 2011, $10.8 million in 2012, roughly $14 million in 2014 and a sizeable $51.5 million by end of December 2015. He applied the pressure on Mr. Connolly who agreed the system is not working.

He said there’s no real supervision of premiums from Cayman’s nine approved insurers.

“We want it to be certainly affordable and sustainable and I think unless we really take some action going forward I think what we are doing now is really not going to work,” Mr. Connolly said.

Mr. Connolly said the Commission needs more resources to fulfill its regulatory obligations.

In today’s (3 May) PAC hearing it was revealed that most of the Portfolio of Legal Affairs’ $2.7 million spent in outsourced legal services were used to fight cases coming out of the failed Operation Tempura investigation, that investigation’s total cost remains in limbo.

“I’ve read and I can’t say I can’t verify but it was in the region of $10 million, but I am not in a position to confirm that,” said acting Solicitor General Reshma Sharma.

The PAC resumes next Wednesday (9 May.)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

