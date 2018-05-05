Hot Ta Ross take top honours at CI International Fishing Tournament

The 21st Cayman Islands International Fishing Tournament has been reeled in, but not before some anglers put in some record-breaking performances.

Tournament organisers and participants got together this week for an awards ceremony at Pedro St. James.

“Tonight’s a big celebration for myself and the Executive Committee as well as the Activities Committee,” Cayman Islands Angling Club President Franklin Thompson said. “It was a very successful tournament, largest turnout we’ve had in recent years. I wrote over 166,000 in checks. We’re gonna give away about another $35,000 in prizes. So it’s been a great event. A lot of good catches at the weigh station. A record number of blue marlin releases, billfish releases in general, sailfish release, afew white marlins. It was a good tournament.”

The crew on Hot-Ta-Rass takes home the Billfish Jackpot Award.



Pulling in the heaviest Dolphin is Charles Ebanks on Trading Time.



Richard Orr, on Trouble Maker, reels in the heaviest Yellowfin Tuna.



Trouble Maker’s Johnathon Jackson takes home the heaviest Wahoo award.

Fifty-eight teams registered this year with 231 anglers.

Over the four days they caught more than 1,300 pounds of Wahoo and nearly 2,000 pounds of Yellowfin Tuna.

There were 18 Blue Marlin releases, one White Marlin release and one Sailfish released.

Click here for the full 2018 CIIFT results.

