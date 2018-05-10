Hurricane shelter volunteers begin training

Hurricane season starts next month and as part of the preparations the Department of Children and Family services has teamed up with Hazard Management Cayman Islands to train those volunteering to operate local hurricane shelters in the event of an emergency.

“Do not underestimate the potential and trauma that you can experience at a personal level and as a country, if there is a disaster,” said Director of Department of Children and Family Services, Felicia Robinson.

On Tuesday (8 May) night Hurricane shelter training began at the John Gray High School hall and Ms. Robinson said she is seeing an increase of volunteers.

“Last year we had 167 persons, this year to date, we’ve had 238 persons indicated that they are volunteering and who have participated,” said Ms. Robinson.

The two-day training session is a collaboration between the DCFS and Hazard Management Cayman Islands and aims to teach volunteers critical procedures for the opening and closing shelters.

“So we would also urge when we are training our shelter managers, in particular, to be able to access whether or not it is the appropriate setting for our persons to come to them,” said Ms. Robinson.

Acting Director and Deputy Director of Operations for Hazard Management Cayman Islands, Lee Madison said the more people are prepared when they come the shelters the better it will be for volunteers.

“The important things to pack your medicines, your papers, cash, food, water and a change of clothes etc, if you bring all it that it makes the job of the shelter wardens or the shelter managers that much easier,” said Mr. Madison.

The training seminar continued 9 May at the John Gray High School hall.

