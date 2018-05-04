Inside the ‘Fit Mind’ classroom: Interpersonal development for today’s youth to excel tomorrow

Department of Education Services Educational Psychologist Dr. Stephanie Edwards says some kids just aren’t equipped with key interpersonal and emotions skills. That’s why she developed ‘Fit Mind’, a 12-week pilot programme for an intimate group of John Gray High School students emphasizing both emotional and physical skill development. Edwards says it’s a fresh approach to help ignite learning.

“Right now we are really looking to expand the services, we are always looking at how we can reach more students. The literature is very clear on the benefits of physical activity and the participation in sports. My idea was to fuse the fitness element with skill building.”

The programme offers two additional hours of physical activity with the Cayman Islands Boxing Association per week, with a third hour of group activity with Dr. Edwards.

“We just aren’t born knowing those skills necessarily so if you can teach those skills like we teach math and English that can only benefit them in the long run.”

The group sessions are centered in three blocks: mindfulness, emotional regulation and interpersonal relationships in order to improve the students’ ability to manage strong emotions, difficult situations and overall coping with strong situations. The students span from different parts of John Gray’s inter-school academies, unknown even to each other.

“Students don’t necessarily cross paths all the time but we have students represented from all academies in the group so its nice to have them in that setting learning how to make friendships learning how to get along.”

Edwards is hoping the smaller intimate group setting opens the door for students to open up emotionally.

“Getting children to be more attentive, attentive to their thoughts. It’s nice when it’s done in a group setting because they do motivate each other quite a bit.”

Galvanizing them as a unit to overcome the obstacles the programme presents, both in and out of the ring. Just two weeks in, it’s already paying off.

“I even had one student just mention there was a combination of punches he was reluctant to try because he didn’t want to fail and another student was like ‘come on, come on you can do this’. I think in that regard because it is helping them master some of those social skills.”

With the school year ending in just over a month, Dr. Edwards says she hopes the final bell is the an awakening for the students of Fit Mind.

“We are really trying to focus on whole child wellness and more proactive and preventative measures. Instead of waiting for things to go wrong, we are just trying to upscale at the very beginning to see when we combine more physical activity and skills building. I’m really hopeful we will see positive outcomes.”

