Judge rules against former firefighter in Lower Valley foreclosure case

A judge ruled in favor of the bank, giving former firefighter Raul Martinez and his family until Wednesday (16 May) to vacate their Lower Valley home.

Mr. Martinez received a last minute injunction on the eve of eviction last month, halting the sale of the property.

His case centered around a discrepancy in evaluations. He told Cayman 27 the bank sold the home for $285,000 dollars, but showed previous valuations of more than double that value.

Mr. Martinez has not made comments on camera since the decision Wednesday. No word on whether he will seek to appeal.

