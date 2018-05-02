Eco Smart
Macfee completes ‘grueling’ sixth leg in Clipper Round The World

May 1, 2018
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

Cayman’s James Macfee is just months away from finishing the ‘Clipper Round The World’ yacht race that began 20 August.

“The race has been fantastic so far. I am still absolutely loving it. It’s very tough and emotionally draining but it’s great to be apart of the Clipper race” said Macfee who checked in with Cayman 27 upon completed Leg 6 in Seattle, Washington.

Macfee and his team ‘Liverpool 2018’ currently sit in 9th overall after 6 legs. Macfee says leg six saw 20 sailors aboard with the yacht travelling 6000 nautical miles from Qingdao, China to Seattle, U.S.A. He says it was one of the most challenging races to date.

“Leg six was very grueling, huge 14-meter plus waves, very hectic for us sailing and a very tough race.”

On his website, Macfee has blogged his entire voyage since setting sail eight months ago. With the race continuing from Seattle to Panama, New York City, Macfee says his voyage is soon coming to an end.

“Now it feels like we are nearly on our way home. The next leg will take us through the Panama Canal, past Cayman, and up to New York City.”

The final leg of the ‘Clipper Round The World’ yacht race will see the teams race back to it’s beginning destination in Liverpool.

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

