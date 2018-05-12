Man arrested in connection with ACC probe

Police and Anti-Corruption Commission officials arrest a man in connection with an ongoing probe at immigration.
The investigation has lasted more than a year and centers around the English test given to foreign workers arriving in the Cayman Islands.
Twelve people have already been charged in relation to the matter.
The 22-year-old George Town man was arrested on Wednesday (9 May).
He was taken into custody on suspicion of bribery of a public official, fraud on the government and breach of trust.
He has been released on bail.
