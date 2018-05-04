Minister Rivers urges people to get prepared

With hurricane season just a few weeks away Home Affairs Minister Hon. Tara Rivers is urging residents to start getting prepared.

Ms. Rivers said residents still have time to prepare. She suggests creating a hurricane pantry, as well as, using this time to make any needed home repairs.

“We’ve been very fortunate and blessed as a country to not have experienced catastrophic results of hurricanes since 2008 with Paloma and 2004 with Ivan, but we certainly can’t be complacent because as you know, Mother Nature has a way of determining its own course and we need to be prepared at all times,” said Ms. Rivers.

www.caymanprepared.ky

