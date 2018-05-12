Money missing: Cayman Turtle Centre worker fired, cops investigate

A Cayman Turtle Centre employee is fired after funds go missing at the West Bay tourist attraction.

Today (11 May) police confirmed the matter is under investigation by the Financial Crimes Unit.

In a statement Thursday night (10 May) Turtle Centre Managing Director Tim Adam said the missing cash was discovered during the Finance Department’s 2016/2017 audit.

The employee in question was then suspended. The amount has not been revealed, but the statement said it was “significant.”

An independent audit firm conducted a forensic audit spanning several years worth of records.

The report was then handed over to police and the employee’s contract terminated.

The Auditor General reported the matter to the Anti-Corruption Commission. We reached out to the ACC for comment and they said they cannot confirm or deny if an investigation has been launched.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

