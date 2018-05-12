No charges yet in Miami arrests, US officials say the investigation is active

No charges yet for the two passengers arrested on 29 April at Miami International Airport among them Cayman Airways employee.

They were detained by US Customs and Border Protection officials before boarding a flight headed for Cayman.

According to US officials the two passengers remain in Miami as part of an ongoing active investigation.

The details of that investigation and the circumstances surrounding their arrests remain under wraps.

They say they are unable to share any further information on the matter as it could jeopardize the investigation.

The two passengers in question were ticketed for flight KX103 from Miami to Grand Cayman.

