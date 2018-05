A two-car crash on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway Tuesday (8 May) night backs up southbound traffic.

The incident involved an SUV and a bus, according to 911.

The crash happened on the ETH near Cost-U-Less.

There are reports of one man injured but those injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Police and emergency respondents were on scene.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

