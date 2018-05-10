Opposition drafting its own bill to address Cayman’s mortgage crisis

Newlands MLA Alva Suckoo told Cayman 27 the official opposition is working on its own solution to Cayman’s mortgage crisis.

He said the opposition is aware of George Town Central MLA Kenneth Bryan’s plans to bring a motion calling for a committee to investigate the mortgage loan process.

While Mr. Suckoo told Cayman 27 many in the opposition share Mr. Byran’s concerns, the group is taking a different approach.

“What we have decided to do was actually have a bill drafted, a law drafted, and we will bring a private members bill, which will probably be the second one in history, but we are going to bring a mortgage law, and we will have that debated in the LA, and hopefully that will pass,” said Mr. Suckoo.

Mr. Suckoo told Cayman 27 the bill is in draft stage for now, no word when it is expected to be complete.

