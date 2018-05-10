Eco Smart
Opposition drafting its own bill to address Cayman’s mortgage crisis

May 9, 2018
Joe Avary
Newlands MLA Alva Suckoo told Cayman 27 the official opposition is working on its own solution to Cayman’s mortgage crisis.

He said the opposition is aware of George Town Central MLA Kenneth Bryan’s plans to bring a motion calling for a committee to investigate the mortgage loan process.

While Mr. Suckoo told Cayman 27 many in the opposition share Mr. Byran’s concerns, the group is taking a different approach.

“What we have decided to do was actually have a bill drafted, a law drafted, and we will bring a private members bill, which will probably be the second one in history, but we are going to bring a mortgage law, and we will have that debated in the LA, and hopefully that will pass,” said Mr. Suckoo.

Mr. Suckoo told Cayman 27 the bill is in draft stage for now, no word when it is expected to be complete.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

