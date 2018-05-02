ORIA opens Departure Hall

Nine of the gates at the new departures hall at the Owen Roberts International Airport were opened today (1 May,) as the airport continues its renovations.

Today Cayman 27 took a tour of the new departure hall which offers passengers a closer walking distance to their planes and a food court is expected to be built-in this area. Visitor Nykell Leacock arrived today (1 May) and he said the airport experience was quick. He said the walk to the Rent-A-Car agency was longer than being in the airport.

“Customs part, everything was okay, it was kind of like confusing you know because everything is being rebuilt but everyone was super friendly, everything was nice, dealt with us properly, bags came accordingly, it’s just the walk from there [the airport] to rent a car is kind of hectic, it’s nice, not bad at all, not bad,” said Mr.Leacock, a visitor from Barbados.

Jet Blue and United Airlines are the last airlines using the old departure gate and will be moving their booth into the new departure hall in due course.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

