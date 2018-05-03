Eco Smart
Phase 1 in DEH overtime probe completed, investigation continues

May 2, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

The Internal Audit Unit (IAU) says its completed the first phase of its probe into allegations of overtime abuse at the Department of Environmental Health.
IAU Director Andy Bonner said that phase was focused on budget monitoring and reporting and his unit’s report is now with Health Ministry Chief Officer Jennifer Ahearn.
Last December the IAU commenced an inquiry into escalating overtime at the DEH. Prior to that, its Director Roydell Carter went on leave.
The ministry insisted Mr. Carter’s leave and the inquiry are not related. He is yet to return to office.
The IAU has now commenced phase two of its probe which is taking a more in-depth look at the legitimacy of the actual reported causes of the overtime.
As for the findings in the unit’s initial report we are waiting to hear back from Ms. Ahearn.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

