Police launch new website

Wondering how you can get in touch with your community beat officer? Well now you can find a full listing of the RCIPS personnel on their new and improved website.

It has been three years in the making and at long last Deputy Police Commissioner Kurt Walton says he’s pleased to formally launch the RCIPS’ new web presence.

Website features include information for each beat district as well as a detailed organizational chart. Mr. Walton says getting the improved website out was a big step.

“Huge, huge relief that’s all I can say at this point. It goes back three years when we first discussed it and looking at how we go about professionalizing our business and what we do and showing the public what we do and being able just to market the entire organization because we are so broad.” said Mr. Walton.

The website was launched Tuesday (1 May) and also features a new line of communicating with and reporting to the RCIPS.

Visit https://www.rcips.ky/ for more.

