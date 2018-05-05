Eco Smart
Police search for missing teenager Anna Scott

May 5, 2018
Jevaughnie Ebanks
Police seek the public’s help in locating missing teenager, Anna Scott.

Ms. Scott was last seen Friday (4 May) morning around 7:30 a.m. before leaving for school. However, she never arrived at school.

She was last seen wearing a black-and-white tank top, with black pants or jeans and black shoes.

She stands about 5’5” in height, and has curly black collar-length hair, and weighs about 185 lbs.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS confidential tip line at 949-7777.

Jevaughnie Ebanks

