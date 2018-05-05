Police search for missing teenager Anna Scott

Police seek the public’s help in locating missing teenager, Anna Scott.

Ms. Scott was last seen Friday (4 May) morning around 7:30 a.m. before leaving for school. However, she never arrived at school.

She was last seen wearing a black-and-white tank top, with black pants or jeans and black shoes.

She stands about 5’5” in height, and has curly black collar-length hair, and weighs about 185 lbs.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS confidential tip line at 949-7777.

