Rankin stops suspected thief; police investigate claims

A man steps in to stop a suspected thief in her tracks and, now, Graham Rankin is being hailed by some as a champion for community safety.

The woman involved, however, tells police there’s a good reason she was on the run.

Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales has more.

When there’s a call to action, Mr. Rankin says he’s always up for the challenge.

“I guess being an ex-police officer and being well trained as a police officer, I just clicked into motion,” Mr. Rankin said.

Mr. Rankin was the first of a group of people to restrain a woman near the airport running away from a man who said she stole cash from his vehicle.

“I saw that there was a lot of money being dropped from the lady that was going at a high speed,” Mr. Rankin said. “And I called her and said, ‘hey you dropped some money.’ And she didn’t pay me any mind, she just continued. So I walked toward the hundred dollar bills that were all over the place. So by that time then, I saw a gentleman picking up amidst the traffic the hundred dollar bills.”

So Mr. Rankin decided to get involved.

“I said to him ‘hey what happened?’ He said, ‘she (stole from) me,'” Mr. Rankin said.

Mr. Rankin tracked down the woman and restrained her until police arrived.

“Oh yeah do it again. I’d do it again. I’d do it tomorrow, I’d do it right now,” Mr. Rankin said.

Police say they arrested the woman on suspicion of theft.

The woman then made a report the man involved indecently assaulted her while giving her a ride. The man was then arrested on Sunday (6 May) on suspicion of indecent assault. Both are on bail.

As for his part, Mr. Rankin says he was just trying to help what appeared to be the victim of crime.

“Back in the day that was the norm,” Mr. Rankin said. “You couldn’t go next door and take the neighbors’ bicycle because the other neighbor was going to tell him. You can’t do anything. People would tell. I grew up in East End, where if somebody saw me doing something that was out of the norm, they’d never tell. They actually chastise me by beating me.”

As far as some on social media are concerned, Mr. Rankin did the right thing and he says he encourages others in the community to do what they can to keep Cayman safe.

Neither person arrested in this matter has been charged.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

